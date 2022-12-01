Short Interest in Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Rises By 25.0%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKQNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Bank of Queensland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of Queensland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

BKQNY opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. Bank of Queensland has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Bank of Queensland Cuts Dividend

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.2658 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th.

(Get Rating)

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

Read More

