Short Interest in Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Expands By 63.6%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the October 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCKIF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 356 ($4.26) to GBX 358 ($4.28) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($6.10) to GBX 475 ($5.68) in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

BCKIF opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

