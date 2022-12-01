Short Interest in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Decreases By 32.4%

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the October 31st total of 267,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Axcella Health Stock Performance

Axcella Health stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.90. 607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.03.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Axcella Health

In other news, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe purchased 3,658,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,999.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,105,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,212,918.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,490,000 after buying an additional 6,319,371 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after buying an additional 85,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 22,007 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Axcella Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Axcella Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcella Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

See Also

