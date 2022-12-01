Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($61.86) price target by equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAE. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($102.06) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($144.33) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($121.65) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($92.78) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($113.40) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of SAE opened at €42.32 ($43.63) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. The firm has a market cap of $765.78 million and a PE ratio of -10.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.96. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €36.51 ($37.64) and a 12-month high of €165.70 ($170.82).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

