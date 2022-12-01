Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,601 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 137.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $883,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,572,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.25) to GBX 2,761 ($33.03) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.89) to GBX 2,900 ($34.69) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.21) to GBX 2,922 ($34.96) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,127.13.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.59. The company has a market cap of $211.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

