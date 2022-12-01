Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Shaw Communications from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SJR stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.54. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,367,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,750,000 after acquiring an additional 484,580 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,582,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,641 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,443,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,333,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,197 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

