Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Separately, Scotiabank raised Shaw Communications from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.25.
Shaw Communications Stock Performance
Shares of SJR stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.54. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shaw Communications
Shaw Communications Company Profile
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.
