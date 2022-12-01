Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Stock Position Lessened by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,146,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,325 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Shaw Communications worth $63,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 7.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 47.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 241,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after buying an additional 77,387 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 425,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 36,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

