SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut SGS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,390.00.

SGS Price Performance

SGSOY stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. SGS has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $33.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

