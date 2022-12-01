Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,747.63

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,747.63 ($32.87) and traded as high as GBX 2,781 ($33.27). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,714 ($32.47), with a volume of 360,898 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Severn Trent to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,950 ($35.29) to GBX 2,900 ($34.69) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,300 ($39.48) to GBX 3,000 ($35.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,517.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,747.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 42.73 ($0.51) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.89%.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

