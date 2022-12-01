Serum (SRM) Price Hits $0.24

Serum (SRM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. Serum has a market cap of $30.13 million and $17.35 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001404 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,094.51 or 0.06385455 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.83 or 0.00500896 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,220.65 or 0.30466861 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

