Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.35

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 1.35 and last traded at 1.35, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 1.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNIRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Senior from GBX 160 ($1.91) to GBX 155 ($1.85) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Senior from GBX 150 ($1.79) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a research note on Monday.
Senior Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of 1.50 and a 200-day moving average of 1.51.
About Senior
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
