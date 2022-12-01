SelfKey Price Tops $0.0037 (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. SelfKey has a total market cap of $19.71 million and $1.51 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SelfKey has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One SelfKey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

