Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $69.60 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Seele-N has a market cap of $69.60 million and $849,997.89 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,128.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010217 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035911 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00040286 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021436 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00245786 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00292944 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $893,263.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

