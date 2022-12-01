Seascape Capital Management Makes New $362,000 Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,646 shares of company stock valued at $36,791,022. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $465.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

