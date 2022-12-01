Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Tilly’s, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Tilly’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 21.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Tilly’s stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $286.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.86. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $44,073.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,045 shares in the company, valued at $194,071.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $44,073.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,071.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hezy Shaked purchased 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $285,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at $702,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 44,200 shares of company stock worth $307,291. Corporate insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tilly’s by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

