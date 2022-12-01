Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Down 35.4% in November

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the October 31st total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Scienjoy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scienjoy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scienjoy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Scienjoy at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scienjoy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SJ traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 166,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,480. Scienjoy has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $75.62 million for the quarter.

Scienjoy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

Featured Stories

