Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Science Applications International has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years. Science Applications International has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SAIC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.66. The company had a trading volume of 198,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,626. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day moving average is $94.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $113.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Science Applications International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

