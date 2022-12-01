Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Boosted by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

