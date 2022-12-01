Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,594,000 after acquiring an additional 259,010 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,553,000 after buying an additional 567,709 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,628,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after buying an additional 66,642 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,357,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,584,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,649,000 after purchasing an additional 247,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.32. 503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,883. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.