Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 367.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,505. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

