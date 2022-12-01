Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 47,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,568. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average is $48.76.

