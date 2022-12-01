Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Raised by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 3.1% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,560 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,816,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,880,000 after purchasing an additional 300,899 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,736,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,586,268. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.