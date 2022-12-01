Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Short Interest Up 17.1% in November

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,100 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the October 31st total of 520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 5,608,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,869,731.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,608,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,731.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 269,026 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 177,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 39,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.4 %

STSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jonestrading cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,580. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $8.08.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.