Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.93 billion-$8.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.02 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.92-$4.94 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Salesforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.44.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 9.6 %

NYSE CRM traded down $15.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.87. 305,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,987,613. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.65 and its 200-day moving average is $164.42. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $136.04 and a 12-month high of $299.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

