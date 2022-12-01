Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Salesforce Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $8.57 on Wednesday, hitting $160.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,475,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $299.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.65 and a 200-day moving average of $164.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.18.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

