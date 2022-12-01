Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.932-8.032 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.04 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.92-$4.94 EPS.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $16.49 on Thursday, reaching $143.76. The stock had a trading volume of 596,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,613. The company has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $299.27.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.44.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,023,534,000 after buying an additional 130,181 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,210 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $602,396,000 after buying an additional 37,210 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Salesforce by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,253,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $206,820,000 after purchasing an additional 389,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 875,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $185,880,000 after purchasing an additional 186,770 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.