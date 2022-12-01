Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.92-$4.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.90 billion-$31.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.99 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.35-$1.37 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Salesforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $217.18.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $8.57 on Wednesday, hitting $160.25. 12,475,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,264,276. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.42. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $299.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.76, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $157,485,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 45.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,253,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $206,820,000 after buying an additional 389,554 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $63,484,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 78.0% in the first quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 572,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $121,646,000 after purchasing an additional 251,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 875,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $185,880,000 after purchasing an additional 186,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.