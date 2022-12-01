Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Salem Media Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 885,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 85,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

