Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Short Interest Update

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Saker Aviation Services Stock Performance

Shares of SKAS remained flat at $5.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.36. Saker Aviation Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42.

Saker Aviation Services Company Profile

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services; and a consultant for a seaplane base.

