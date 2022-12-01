Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Saia to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Saia stock opened at $243.59 on Thursday. Saia has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $344.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Saia by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 52,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

