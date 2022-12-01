Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Up 553.1% in November

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 553.1% from the October 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SFET traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. 66,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,863. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. Safe-T Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 101.13% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. Research analysts predict that Safe-T Group will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe-T Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 466.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 62,304 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 307.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Safe-T Group from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Dawson James cut Safe-T Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

