Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$153.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s current price.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$143.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$145.42.

TSE:RY traded up C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$134.57. 1,099,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,404. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$126.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$126.48. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$116.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total transaction of C$509,291.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$733,464.87. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,529.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

