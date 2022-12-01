Royal Bank of Canada Trims Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Target Price to $14.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.20.

IOT stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,009,894.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $76,836.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,679.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,009,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,504.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 390,017 shares of company stock worth $4,562,386.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

