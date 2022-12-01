Royal Bank of Canada Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $200.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered CrowdStrike from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.03.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $117.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.87 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

