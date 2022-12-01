Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,816,000 after buying an additional 2,687,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after buying an additional 1,503,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after buying an additional 14,412,851 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,605,000 after buying an additional 608,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,905,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,091,000 after purchasing an additional 336,653 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RY. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

