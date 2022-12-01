Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$145.00 at Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.38.

RY stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.26. The stock had a trading volume of 810,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,711. The stock has a market cap of $138.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.29. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.5% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

