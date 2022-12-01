Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$136.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$131.00 to C$136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.15.
Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.6 %
Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.42. 16,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,767. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
