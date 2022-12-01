Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$136.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$131.00 to C$136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.15.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.42. 16,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,767. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

