Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 9,049 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,049 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.38% of Steven Madden worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOO stock opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

