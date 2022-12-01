Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 892,632 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 892,632 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.39% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 83.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,465,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,703,000 after buying an additional 4,745,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,739,000 after buying an additional 1,548,369 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,565,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174,806 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,319,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,353,000 after buying an additional 958,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,721,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,683,000 after buying an additional 768,226 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

