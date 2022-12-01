Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 13,805 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,805 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.22% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $13,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Barclays cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

FR opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $66.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

