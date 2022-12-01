Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,114.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 759,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,183,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,611,000 after acquiring an additional 670,415 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,508,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,479,000 after acquiring an additional 296,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,657,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,419,000 after acquiring an additional 279,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 4.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.92 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.59. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61.

In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,516,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,796 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.