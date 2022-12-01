Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 389,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,706 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of WestRock worth $15,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $54.78.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

