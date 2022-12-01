Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 60,357 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marvell Technology Trading Up 8.4 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $46.52 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of -178.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

