Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Sprout Social worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 433.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $29,595.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,475,590.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,448,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,841 shares of company stock valued at $6,942,966. Insiders own 13.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprout Social Trading Up 7.5 %

SPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Shares of SPT opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $117.07.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

