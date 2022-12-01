Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,478 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.27% of SITE Centers worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SITE Centers by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 4.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 163,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 48.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SITC shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SITE Centers to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.