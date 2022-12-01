Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,194 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of NuVasive worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NuVasive by 11.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 337,149 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,882 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 7.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 246,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter worth $612,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in NuVasive by 72.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter worth $9,789,000.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

