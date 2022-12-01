Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,689 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 194,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

