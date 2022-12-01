Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 117.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 401.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GPN opened at $103.78 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.99 and a 1-year high of $153.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.20 and a 200 day moving average of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 471.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.63.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

