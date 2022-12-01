Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $486,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $87.56 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

