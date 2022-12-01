Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $461,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 243.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $102.14 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $191.73. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $360,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,958.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $360,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,958.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $30,467,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,284,808.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 830,741 shares of company stock valued at $93,591,608. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.